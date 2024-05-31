Barcelona and Real Madrid on Alert as Man City Enters Race for PSG Target

This summer, Bayern Munich standout Joshua Kimmich will be a hot commodity for clubs looking to bolster their midfield. With just one year remaining on his contract, the veteran player is catching the eye of FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and even Real Madrid.

Nonetheless, there’s a new club entering the race for Kimmich. Recently,it was reported that the Bayern Munich board met with the player to discuss his future, considering his current contract expires in 2025.

As a result, the German club must know whether they can extend the player to a new deal or need to sell him so he doesn’t leave as a free agent. The player has suitors, so Bayern Munich can secure a sum for him should they decide to sell.

According to HITC, Manchester City are looking to capitalize on Kimmich’s growing ‘unsettled’ at Bayern following Thomas Tuchel’s reign at the Allianz Arena.

City manager Pep Guardiola led Bayern Munich when they acquired Kimmich from RB Leipzig. Now, he’s excited about the prospect of reuniting with the versatile midfielder at the Etihad Stadium.

Perhaps it will be the Premier League side that comes in late and secures the German player to begin the transfer window.