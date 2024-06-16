Barcelona and Real Madrid on alert as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tipped for Napoli exit

Barcelona and Real Madrid are watching closely amid rumours of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia preparing to leave Napoli.

The 23-year-old forward is not expected to make a decision on his club future until after Euro 2024 as he prepares lead Georgia’s attack at their first ever major tournament.

However, with Napoli missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification for next season, the Italians are open to offers in the region of €80m.

The ongoing upheaval in Naples has caused more uncertainty over his plans with Antonio Conte’s arrival the fourth coaching change in 12 months.

Kvaratskhelia’s father and agent has now offered a major update on the situation with a firm message that his son wants a new challenge.

“I don’t want Khvicha to stay in Napoli. He worked with four different coaches in a year, this worries me a lot — he will decide for himself, but it’s uncomfortable for me”, he said.

Kvaratskhelia played a crucial role in Napoli’s Serie A title win in 2023, with 12 league goals, and he netted 11 last season as they finished in 10th position.

His current contract runs until 2027 and Napoli are unlikely to significantly lower their transfer valuation as bids come in.