Barcelona ready to part with Raphinha to fund move for Liverpool star

A fresh insight into the plans of the transfer team at La Liga giants Barcelona has this week been forthcoming online.

The info comes courtesy of Mundo Deportivo, and surrounds the Blaugrana’s hopes of reinforcing their options in the attacking third this summer.

Deco and co, it is understood, have identified the left wing as one of two priority positions (as well as midfield) in which fresh blood must be secured with a view to next season.

The Blaugrana feel as though a player who naturally operates on the left flank is much-needed, to round out an attacking trident also featuring the talents of Lamine Yamal, and Robert Lewandowski.

And the favoured profile, as things stand, comes in the form of Luis Díaz.

As per the aforementioned MD, Barca consider Liverpool standout Díaz as boasting:

‘A lot of personality to face powerful rivals and technical quality and power to unbalance the left wing and also wear himself out in pressure and defensive coverage.’

To fund a move for the Colombian, however, a sale will be required…

And the name to have been pushed to the forefront by the board at the Camp Nou, albeit begrudgingly, is that of Raphinha.

The Brazilian remains highly appreciated by all behind the scenes in Catalunya’s capital, with his production in the final third this past season having not gone at all unnoticed.

However, he also naturally operates on the right wing, an area in which Barcelona consider themselves as more than covered owing to the presence of youngster Lamine.

Raphinha, as a result, finds himself as the odd man out, with the Blaugrana ready to sanction the sale of the former Leeds United man over the months ahead, if it means that Luis Díaz can be brought in in his place.

Conor Laird | GSFN