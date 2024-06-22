Barcelona ready to include Oriol Romeu in deal for Girona star

The powers that be at Barcelona are considering offering up out-of-favour midfielder Oriol Romeu, in an exchange deal for Girona youngster Pau Víctor.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who have on Saturday provided an insight into the situation.

Frontman Víctor, for his part, has spent the season to date on loan with Barcelona.

And the 22-year-old has gone on to thoroughly impress, to the tune of 20 goals on the books of Rafa Márquez’s Barca Atlètic.

As things stand, however, Víctor’s final game in Blaugrana colours is due to play out on Sunday, in a promotion playoff finale 2nd-leg meeting with Córdoba.

Barcelona did have an option to make the striker’s arrival permanent for €4 million back in April, but were prevented from activating as much owing to the club’s financial concerns.

Deco and co, however, have not yet given up hope of bringing Víctor back for the seasons to come.

As per the aforementioned MD, the brass at the Camp Nou are ready to offer up a new formula to their Girona counterparts, in an effort to thrash out an agreement.

The deal in question would be based around an exchange of players, bringing the young attacker back to Barca, and sending Oriol Romeu in the opposite direction.

Midfielder Romeu of course swapped Girona for their Catalan rivals last summer.

With the move having failed to pan out as planned, however, a reunion has long been touted in the media.

And as much could yet be on the cards, in a transfer which would prove a beneficial one for all parties involved.

Conor Laird | GSFN