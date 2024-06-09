Barcelona ready to offer Manchester United cash plus Raphinha for Kobbie Mainoo



La Liga side Barcelona are reportedly prepared to make a radical proposal to Manchester United in an effort to land the sensational Kobbie Mainoo.

Mainoo was one of the few beacons of hope for United during a dreary 2023/24 season.

Since he broke into the team in November after a lengthy period on the sidelines with an injury, the teenager hasn’t looked back and is now one of United’s key players and arguably their best midfielder.

Last term, he made 32 appearances across all competitions and in that time, registered five goals and one assist.

Mainoo was included in England’s final 26-man squad ahead of Euro 2024 and according to Gareth Southgate, there will be no hesitation whatsoever to start him in the tournament set to take place in Germany.

There have been rumours of some clubs eyeing Mainoo and potentially making an attempt to pry him from United’s hands.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid have been previously mentioned as an interested party in the young midfielder. Back in February, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that if Hansi Flick were to take over the Barcelona job from Xavi, he would also try to land Mainoo, who he retains great admiration for.

Just weeks ago, Barca finally parted ways with Xavi and appointed Flick in his place. The Blaugrana are bracing to make moves in the summer transfer window to back their new manager and El Nacional via The Faithful MUFC report that the German coach is ready to pounce and secure Mainoo’s services.

It’s understood that Flick is convinced Mainoo would be an impeccable addition to his ranks at Camp Nou if the Catalan giants fail to bring in other midfield targets like Martín Zubimendi, Amadou Onana, Mikel Merino or Joshua Kimmich.

To this effect, Barca are poised to offer United Raphinha plus a sum of €10m in exchange for young Mainoo.

Barcelona want to get rid of Raphinha but have faced disappointment as no suitors have come forward to try and buy the Brazilian winger.

If the report is accurate, Barca’s proposal would be laughable at best. United would never consider parting with Mainoo, and the inclusion of Raphinha along with a pitiful €10 million figure only makes it more absurd.

Mainoo is United’s future and evidence of this can be seen in the club’s eagerness to get him to sign a new and improved deal to keep him at Old Trafford for many years to come.







