Barcelona reach total agreement over La Masia midfield gem’s contract renewal

In a pleasing development, FC Barcelona have reached a total agreement over the contract renewal of midfield gem Marc Bernal, reports SPORT.

One of the most talented young prospects coming through La Masia, the 17-year-old is all set to commit to the club for a few more years.

Bernal’s contract until 2026

Talks over a new deal with Marc Bernal’s camp had been ongoing for some time now and an agreement appeared to be on track.

In fact, last week reports emerged claiming that a verbal agreement was in place between the two parties over the new deal.

Now, though, sources close to negotiations have revealed that there is a total agreement between Barcelona and Marc Bernal over a new contract.

Given that he is yet to turn 18, Bernal’s new deal has been extended by only two years until the summer of 2026. But it comes with an option to further extend it by two or three years.

Having become an essential part of Rafa Marquez’s Barça Atletic squad at the tender age of 16, Marc Bernal is one of FC Barcelona’s most promising prospects for the future.

Despite being in his teens, the defensive midfield gem has an imposing physique that allows him to compete on a level playing field with players who are older than him.

Bernal’s rise through the La Masia ranks has been meteoric. While still a first-year youth player, he is a regular in Barça Atletic’s line-up, going from strength to strength and improving in all facets of the game.

Bernal has been crucial in the playoffs for promotion to La Liga 2. Now, with a total agreement over his contract reached, the next step will be to find a day to sign and make it official.

It is claimed that Bernal will have a significant release clause in the deal. Although the exact figures are not clear, it will exceed €15 million.