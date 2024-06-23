Barcelona reach a dead-end in €70m Manchester City star’s pursuit

Over the last few years, FC Barcelona have been blessed enough to have some of the very top midfielders in their ranks, including the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Ilkay Gundogan, and Frenkie de Jong.

But another name that the Catalans have been trying to sign for the last few years without any success is the Manchester City midfielder, Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese international has been linked with Barcelona for several years now, but his incorporation has remained only a dream for the Blaugranes up to now.

Unfortunately, things are only going to get worse for Barcelona in this regard as SPORT reports that Silva’s release clause of €60 million is going to expire this week, and the Catalan club is not yet in a financial position to be able to pay such a sum for him.

While even this €60 million is a very high amount, especially considering Barcelona’s current economic condition, it is still reasonable keeping in view the stature of the player and the way the market is operating.

But the expiry of this release clause means a virtual end of the pursuit of the midfielder for Barcelona, as, without this release clause, the Catalans will have to convince Manchester City to part with such an important player, irrespective of the fees, which seems to be an impossibility unless the Citizens can make another comparable addition to their squad.

Bernardo Silva himself wanted to join Barcelona, but with the Blaugranes set to return to the 1:1 rule only at the end of June, they will not be able to land him this summer.