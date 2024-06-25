Barcelona reach agreement to renew 16-year-old La Masia attacking prodigy

Although FC Barcelona are yet to make a substantial move in the transfer market so far, the club have done well to safeguard the future of their star talents.

Marc Casado notably became the latest player to renew his contract in Catalonia, but Barça are eyeing the renewal of many more prospects in the coming weeks.

One such prospect is Oscar Gistau – a 16-year-old striker currently plying his trade for Barcelona’s U18 setup.

Barcelona agree deal to renew Gistau’s contract

According to a report from Diario SPORT, Barcelona have everything in place to renew the contract of Oscar Gistau.

The young forward is all set to sign a contract until 2027. Barcelona would have ideally liked to renew Gistau’s deal until 2029, but they are not in a position to offer the player a contract of more than three years due to his age.

Nevertheless, Gistau’s future appears to be set in Barcelona. He could join Lamine Yamal, Hector Fort, Pau Cubarsi and Marc Casado on the list of youngsters to renew his contract at Barça.

Gistau: A hot topic in Europe

There is no doubt that Oscar Gistau is one of Barcelona’s finest talents in the younger age groups. His performances hadn’t gone unnoticed either, as he was a subject of interest from top clubs across Europe.

Despite being aware of interest from other clubs, Gistau opted for a prolonged stay at Barcelona.

The report adds that it was always the teenager’s wish to succeed at Barça – a desire that convinced him to agree a new deal with the Catalans.

With Marc Guiu on the verge of joining Chelsea, the timing of Gistau’s renewal could be perfect as the youngster could be all set for a promotion to the Barça Atletic team next season.