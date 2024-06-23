Update on Barcelona’s pursuit of Joshua Kimmich: German star decides on his future

The future of Bayern Munich and Germany star Joshua Kimmich has been up in the air this summer. The transfer saga is set to take yet another twist, as Barcelona keep tabs on the midfielder’s availability.

This news comes via Diario Sport, who are reporting that Kimmich has decided not to renew his contract at Bayern Munich, which means that barring a sale, his time at the club will come to an end next June.

This isn’t the ideal choice for Bayern Munich however, as they would much prefer to make a sale happen in order to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

If Barcelona are to get their man, they may be forced to wait, as the club’s board are much more likely to prefer a free transfer than splashing the cash when there is only a year’s difference.

This is especially the case given the club’s precarious financial situation, where summer signings may be of a more modest variety.

Kimmich himself has clarified that talks on his future can wait until Euro 2024 comes to a close so that he can focus on his performances whilst on international duty.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie