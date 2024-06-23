Barcelona’s Pursuit of Everton’s €60M-Rated Midfielder Linked to PSG Deemed Impossible

Last month, Paris Saint-Germain was linked to Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. The Toffees regard the Belgian international as a valuable asset they could sell. Moreover, a club could see his performance at UEFA Euro 2024 and look to secure the player.

Towards the end of the season, Onana found himself not always starting in Sean Dyche’s lineup. The Premier League club could consider him as a potential player to let go to secure the stay of other key figures at Goodison Park this summer.

Nonetheless, one club that won’t be securing the Onana this summer is FC Barcelona. Diario AS reports that Barcelona enters the transfer market searching for a defensive midfielder to replace Busquets, but sporting director Deco’s favorite choice is impossible.

The Barcelona club chief favors Onana, but his signing would cost around €60 million, which is unattainable given the Spanish side’s finances.

Onana played in 37 matches last season, scoring three goals and providing one assist for the Premier League club. It will be interesting to see if PSG or any other club make a push for the Everton standout, who has experience in Ligue 1 during his time with LOSC Lille.