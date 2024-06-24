Barcelona publicly congratulate historic rival following La Liga promotion

FC Barcelona have extended heartfelt congratulations to their local rivals, Espanyol, for securing promotion to La Liga following a playoff victory against Oviedo.

“Congratulations to @RCDEspanyol on earning promotion to the First Division! See you again next season in La Liga,” wrote Barcelona on their social media platform.

This development means that Barcelona will face their major Catalan rivals once again in the 2024/2025 season as their return to La Liga, after spending a year in the Second Division, will see them join other promoted teams like Leganes and Real Valladolid.

Espanyol’s return is a blessing for Barcelona and La Liga

For Barcelona, this is excellent news. The return of their main Catalan rival means the resumption of two highly anticipated derbies in the season.

Additionally, Girona, another Catalan team in the tournament, will add to the excitement with their matchups.

It must be noted that Barcelona’s last encounter with Espanyol was during the 2022/23 season, a memorable match that saw Barcelona crowned La Liga champions.

The fixture list for the 2024/2025 season has already been released, detailing when each team will face off. Espanyol will visit Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on matchday 12 to face Barcelona in their first match of the new season.

This match is scheduled for the weekend of November 3. The second round encounter will take place in Cornella de Llobregat on matchday 37, likely on Wednesday, May 14.

The anticipation for these derbies is palpable, as they promise to be thrilling and intense. The rivalry between Barcelona and Espanyol is steeped in history and passion, making these matchups some of the most exciting fixtures in the La Liga calendar.

With Espanyol back in the top division, fans can look forward to the rekindling of a fierce and historic rivalry, bringing even more excitement and energy to the 2024/2025 La Liga season.