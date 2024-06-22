Barcelona to propose swap deal for 22-year-old forward

Barca Atletic have the chance to secure promotion back to Segunda for the first time since 2018 if they beat Cordoba in the play-off final on Sunday at the Nuevo Arcangel, and leading the line for Rafael Marquez will be Pau Victor. The on-loan Girona forward has hit 20 goals for Barca Atletic this season, and is the top scorer – the Blaugrana are keen to retain him.

Victor had a buy option in his deal of €4m, but failed to activate it before April, when their option expired. They are still keen to retain him though, and MD say that their latest proposal to do so will include first-team veteran Oriol Romeu, who is likely to leave the club this summer. The 32-year-old struggled for much of the season, and both Sporting Director Quique Carcel and manager Michel Sanchez at Girona have declared an interest in having him back. Meanwhile the agents of both players say that there is no reason to think the two deals will be intertwined.

What would happen to Victor then remains to be seen. Barcelona could well hold onto him at Atletic if they get promoted to Segunda, but it seems unlikely he would be given a shot in the first team, with Marc Guiu and Vitor Roque most likely to back up Robert Lewandowski. On the other hand, Barcelona may simply see this as a chance to make a quick sale for Victor, whose value continues to rise.