Barcelona prodigy gives his thanks for winning two massive awards

FC Barcelona is a club known for producing some of football’s most spectacular talents. Many of the biggest names to have graced a football pitch have often had connections to Barça in the past. This esteemed list of Barcelona stars has included Ballon D’or winners and much more.

The latest name to join the list of the elite products of Barcelona is none other than Lamine Yamal. Despite still being just 16 years old, the young Spanish winger has taken the world by storm courtesy of his eruption within FC Barcelona in the most recent season.

His ascendancy was so surreal, in fact, that the player is being handed awards for his breakout season. As MARCA has pointed out, the young Barcelona prodigy recently took to Instagram to share his thanks and gratitude for the two awards that he has recently won.

“Honored to be recognized at the Globe Soccer Awards as Emerging Talent 2024 in Europe and Best Under-23 Player in La Liga. A heartfelt thank you to my family, teammates, coaches, and staff for their unwavering support!”

While he could not attend the ceremonies himself, he has now officially acknowledged the two awards for being the Best Under-23 player in La Liga last season as well as the European Globe Soccer Award for being the “EMERGING PLAYER”.

Over the course of the last season, many Barcelona talents got their opportunity to shine. This included the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez, Hector Fort, Marc Guiu, and others.

However, and arguably by far, the name that attracted most eyes towards him was the young 16-year-old Barcelona winger, and for good reason.

With the Golden Boy Award also set to be distributed next, many believe Yamal to be the favorite for the award.

Given his excellent breakout season with FC Barcelona, and his inclusion within the Spanish men’s National team squad for the upcoming Euros