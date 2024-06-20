Barcelona prodigy’s EURO performance already shows why he deserves the no.10 jersey

Barcelona and Spain forward Lamine Yamal has been shining brightly at the ongoing European Championships.

In his first match against Croatia, the 16-year-old made an impressive debut by setting up a clever assist in a 3-0 victory, signalling the start of what promises to be a remarkable career.

Even though it has been some time since Yamal first appeared for the national team, he continues to receive praise from all quarters, including from players of rival club Real Madrid, such as Dani Carvajal, Joselu, and Luka Modric.

“Lamine is a special boy,” Joselu said recently. “He has a lot of merit and has incredible conditions to aspire to whatever he wants to be,” he added.

A way to #10?

Yamal’s performances on the field are not only surprising many but are also paving the way for him to achieve something significant – the honour of wearing the number 10 shirt at Barcelona.

This jersey was left vacant during the 2023/24 season after Ansu Fati was loaned to Brighton and Hove Albion. He is now set to return after an underwhelming season, making it unlikely that he will reclaim the number 10 shirt.

Meanwhile, for a 16-year-old who scored seven goals and provided ten assists in his first full first division campaign, and who has been a standout player for the national team, it is reasonable to believe that a bright future awaits Yamal.

A bright future awaits Lamine Yamal. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

There will certainly be debates about this decision, and rightly so, as Yamal is only 16 and will be entering his second professional season.

Additionally, placing such a heavy responsibility on a young player who is still a minor carries its risks.

Yamal must be Barcelona’s #10

It must be noted that Yamal has consistently proven his talent and maturity beyond his years while on international duty. These discussions about his potential are based on just one game in Euro 2024.

With more matches ahead, it will be fascinating to see how Yamal continues to perform and whether he can prove himself worthy of the number 10 shirt at Barcelona, a jersey once worn by the iconic Lionel Messi.

Yamal’s early achievements have set high expectations, and his journey is just beginning. Whether or not he takes on the number 10 shirt, his skills and potential have already made him one of the most talked-about young talents in football today.

As he continues to grow and develop, fans and experts alike will be watching closely to see how his career unfolds.