Barcelona prodigy to decide on future soon amid Premier League and Porto interest

Even though the summer transfer window is still a couple of weeks away, Barcelona are eager to complete at least one sale before the end of the month due to financial reasons.

And, as things stand, all signs point towards Barça Atletic defender Mikayil Faye being the one sacrificed by the Catalans.

Even though Deco had plans to promote the Senegalese starlet to the senior setup, as things stand, it appears likely he will be on his way out.

Future decision soon

There is no shortage of interest in Mika Faye, as the 19-year-old centre-half is wanted by FC Porto, who are already in talks over a €15 million move.

Meanwhile, several clubs from the Premier League are also interested in signing the Senegalese defender in the summer.

As such, SPORT reports that Mika Faye and his entourage will sit down and study all the offers on the table after June 24, before making a decision on his next move.

Man in demand. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Barça sporting director Deco considers a move to Porto would be ideal for the young defender as well as another youngster in Vitor Roque.

However, Faye has not yet decided and will meet his agent and other close advisors on June 24 and then study all proposals before narrowing in on his future destination.

The report even goes on to state that the Barcelona youngster might even prefer a transfer to the Premier League over Porto.

There are no concrete offers presented from England as of yet, though, which could lead to a transfer being delayed beyond June 30.