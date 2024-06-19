Barcelona prodigy claims he hopes to become a club legend

The truth and reality of FC Barcelona right now is much different from their previous years of glory. At the moment, the Catalan club cannot guarantee a lot of things due to their limitations. However, since Barcelona still need to compete, they continue to put their faith elsewhere.

By elsewhere, the reference is being made to their own youth products. A practice from the best glory days of Barcelona, the club is willing to recreate and repeat that formula that worked so effectively for them before. From among this new batch of prodigies, perhaps no name stands out more than that of Lamine Yamal.

An exceptional talent and one that may have the potential to become a generational addition, Yamal is someone Barcelona hope to retain forever. Fortunately for them, that hope and desire seems to be reciprocated and is a mutual objective.

As highlighted by SPORT, the Barcelona prodigy recently answered some questions in an interview. Some of them were simply for fun, but others highlighted the kind of aspirations Yamal may have.

One question of such a nature asked if the Barcelona starlet hopes to remain with the club forever, to which he replied: “Yes, I hope so. I hope I can become a legend at Barça.”

This should come as a relief to both Barcelona and their fans. Yamal is widely considered to be one of the world’s absolute best youngsters, and to have him come out of the Barcelona academy is another achievement altogether. Retaining him, however, is now the goal that the Catalan club should aspire for.

The player was also asked to answer a few other questions as well. One specific question, in a rather joking manner, asked the player if he found it harder to do 9th/10th-grade math (4° de la ESO in the Spanish educational system) or scoring against Real Madrid, to which the player replied straightforwardly:

“Scoring against Real Madrid.”

Interestingly, Yamal could maybe already have gotten his first goal against Real Madrid in the last clash that Los Blancos had with Barcelona. Had it not been for some very controversial decision-making with the VAR and the absence of goal-line technology, the 16-year-old Barcelona prodigy may very well have had an official goal against Real Madrid to his name by now.

Lastly, the Barcelona prodigy was also asked if German coach Hansi Flick had contacted him since becoming the Barça manager, and Yamal confirmed that he did indeed: