Barcelona have ‘priority’ in race for David Oduro

La Liga giants Barcelona have been given first dibs on the signing of a highly-regarded up-and-coming Ghanaian starlet.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who point towards David Oduro as the player in question.

Oduro, for his part, is an 18-year-old defender, who generally operates at left-back.

The youngster has long been considered something of a star in the making in his home country, where he is already a regular for Ghana at youth level.

This reputation saw Oduro embark on a recent tour of Europe, during which he enjoyed trial spells at the likes of Premier League heavyweights Chelsea, and the aforementioned Barcelona.

And the latter are understood to have been left particularly impressed, their attentions firmly piqued by the stopper’s technical and physical qualities alike.

In turn, it will no doubt come as a source of interest to those of a Barcelona persuasion to hear that Oduro’s ‘priority’, as things stand, is a move back to Catalunya’s capital.

The Ghanaian was not permitted to depart his country, and current club Accra Lions, until turning 18.

With as much having come this week, however, the race is now very much on for Oduro’s signature.

As per Sport, the likes of Anderlecht and Bayer Leverkusen boast a keen interest in the defensive talent, with the former even willing to offer up first-team football.

However, it is Barca, having already explored the terms of a deal, who boast clear favourite status for Oduro’s services, with it now remaining to be seen whether Deco and the Camp Nou brass opt to pull the trigger on his addition.

Conor Laird | GSFN