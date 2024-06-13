Barcelona prioritise loaning out teenage prodigy to a Spanish club

Six months after he joined Barcelona, Vitor Roque soap opera still appears to have no end in sight, as the forward continues to face an uncertain future at the club.

It was expected earlier that the appointment of Hansi Flick as the head coach could save the blushes of the Brazilian.

But recent counters suggest that Vitor Roque could, in fact, be on his way out of the Catalan club, at least on a loan deal.

Barcelona want Roque to join a Spanish club

With that in mind, a recent report from SPORT has offered a crucial update on the future of Vitor Roque.

It appears Barça are favouring Roque’s loan move to a fellow Spanish club. They are not too keen on sending the forward abroad for various different reasons.

The most obvious one is that Barça want Roque to accumulate experience in top-flight Spanish football before he can push for a place at the club.

What’s next for Vitor Roque? (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Another reason why Barça want Roque to remain in La Liga is the fact that a potential breakthrough in Spain could instantly inflate his price tag within the league.

Barcelona’s desire to offload Roque to a Spanish club comes on the back of strong interest for the attacker coming from Juventus, Napoli and Porto, among others.

There are no shortage of suitors in La Liga either, with Atletico Madrid among the clubs ready to snap up the services of the Brazilian starlet.

Permanent deal ruled out

Vitor Roque, for his part, remains keen on continuing at Barcelona and fighting for a place in the senior team.

If Barcelona are to get rid of him this summer, though, Roque’s representatives maintain that it should be a permanent deal.

The Catalans, however, have no desire to offload Roque permanently. They will not consider the option unless any club come up with a lucrative offer.