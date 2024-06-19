Barcelona prioritise giving defensive prodigy a chance in pre-season over immediate sale

Over the past few days, there have been growing rumours of Mika Faye leaving FC Barcelona for FC Porto in a deal potentially worth €15 million.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that the 19-year-old Senegalese prodigy was closer to leaving than continuing at the Catalan club.

The fact that Barça need to complete a sale before the end of this month has only put the spotlight further on the possibility of Faye leaving the club.

Barcelona might want to keep Faye

However, now, a new report from Mundo Deportivo states that Barcelona are no longer leaning towards the immediate sale of Mika Faye.

Instead, the Blaugrana are now prioritising keep the 19-year-old centre-back around and giving him a chance in pre-season so that manager Hansi Flick can take a closer look at him.

Mika Faye is a target for FC Porto. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

This past Tuesday, Faye’s agents met with Barça sporting director Deco at the Ciutat Esportiva de Sant Joan Despí. The aim of the meeting was to talk about the proposals that he has on the table, especially from Porto, who are willing to pay €15 million.

In addition, the Portuguese side are offering a much higher contract than Mika is currently receiving in the Barça youth team.

Despite the fact that Barcelona need to bring in money to reinforce their squad, for now, the club are reluctant to let the player go and are giving priority to Flick to evaluate him during pre-season and then decide what to do with him.

Barça value Porto’s proposal, but in case of giving him out, they want to include a buy-back clause, something that for now the Portuguese club does not contemplate.

Apart from Flick being able to examine him in the pre-season, Barça also know that other teams interested in Mika could make an offer even higher than Porto’s.