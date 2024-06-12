Barcelona president thanks Xavi for contributions, defends decision to sack him

Speaking at the club’s annual senate meeting earlier today, FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta thanked Xavi Hernandez for his contributions at the club, but defended the decision to remove him as manager.

Barcelona sacked Xavi after the end of the last season even though Laporta had convinced him to continue only a few weeks before that.

However, the administration made a surprise U-turn and opted to remove him from his past, with Hansi Flick taking over as manager.

Speaking about Xavi, Laporta thanked the club legend for winning La Liga and giving chances to several young talents coming through the youth ranks.

“I would like to say thanks to Xavi. He took the team at a very difficult time, won a historic league and a Super Cup and has left behind a series of young players who will win many trophies in the future,” Laporta said.

However, defending the decision to dismiss him, Laporta explained: “We made a decision because we needed a new impetus and we opted for a valuable, responsible coach.”

Laporta insists Barcelona are recovering well. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Laporta also discussed the state of Barça, claiming that he and his board have worked hard to save the club from a difficult position while also confirming that the Catalans will finish this year with profits.

“This financial year will close with positive operating results for the first time since 2017,” he confirmed.

“The club should have been saved three years ago, in 2021, not now.”

Amid concerns that Laporta’s administration could lead to the change of the club’s ownership model, stating:

“Economically we are recovering the club, in the shortest possible time, without putting the future of the club at risk and without putting the ownership model at risk. As long as I have the honour of presiding over the club, Barça will belong to its members.”

Taking an aim at those who tried to harm the club’s reputation using the Negreira scandal, Laporta added: “They have tried to condemn us before judging us.”

Finally, Laporta stated that Barcelona are in the final phase of their arduous journey, saying:

“We have saved Barça from ruin and we are at the end of a journey through the desert, already at the end, which will lead us to recovery.”

