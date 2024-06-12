Barcelona president Laporta sends fresh message to Xavi

Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Wednesday moved to send a public message of appreciation the way of former manager Xavi.

As much, of course, comes after the Spanish tactician was unceremoniously sent on his way by the Barcelona brass late last month.

Mere weeks on from seeing his continuity for the 2024/25 campaign confirmed, Xavi had the rug pulled firmly out from underneath him.

This came by way of his sudden dismissal, to make room for the since-appointed Hansi Flick.

The weeks since Xavi’s exit have seen reports rampant in the media, regarding something of a fallout between Barca and their once-iconic midfielder.

The 44-year-old could hardly be blamed if he holds at least some level of resentment towards the Blaugrana, not for his sacking in itself, but the manner in which the situation was handled.

On Wednesday, it should perhaps therefore not come as much of a surprise to hear of Joan Laporta kicking into gear efforts to smooth over the tensions between club and tactician.

Speaking to the media a short time ago, Barcelona’s president sent a heartfelt message of thanks to Xavi, for all of his efforts on the touchline in Catalunya’s capital:

“He has all our gratitude because he took over the team at a very difficult time. Thank you for your professionalism, for your work, thank you for giving us a fantastic, historic league title. And thank you for believing in our young players.”

