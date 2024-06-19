Barcelona president Laporta left ‘furious’ with club’s fans

An insight into the anger sparked in Barcelona president Joan Laporta by the club’s supporters of late has on Wednesday been provided.

The info comes courtesy of Relevo, and points towards Laporta as having departed Barca Atlètic’s recent playoff meeting with Córdoba nothing short of furious.

The Spanish patron, amid what proved a tumultuous couple of months to close the campaign at senior level, was targeted throughout the matchup by sections of the home crowd.

Cries of ‘Barca, yes! Laporta, no!’ were heard throughout the matchup.

This was far from the first occasion on which Laporta was the direct focus of negative chants of late, with similar calls having been noted at Montjuïc ahead of Xavi’s eventual dismissal.

As per Relevo:

‘Laporta accepts criticism, but he doesn’t like it when it directly personalizes his figure.’

Adding further fuel to the fire when it comes to the concerns of Barcelona’s present is the ever-looming prospect of a vote of no confidence in the Spaniard, who is facing up to increasing pressure ahead of the 2026 elections at the Camp Nou.

Conor Laird | GSFN