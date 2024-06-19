Barcelona president Joan Laporta refusing to give up on “pearl” of Man United Kobbie Mainoo



Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly still insistent on signing Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo despite the chances of such a move happening being extremely slim at best.

Mainoo was one of United’s few success stories in a dreary 2023/24 season that saw the team finish in eighth place, their lowest-ever finish since 1989/90.

In the latter stages of the campaign, Mainoo broke through into the team and in next to no time, cemented his place as an almost guaranteed starter.

The 19-year-old impressed with his calm and composed performances, which often made him stand out head and shoulders above most of his more senior and experienced teammates.

The Carrington academy graduate made 32 appearances across all competitions and contributed five goals and one assist in that period. He scored United’s second goal in the FA Cup final as the club beat Manchester City at Wembley to lift silverware.

Earlier this month, a shock report from Spain revealed that Barcelona retain an interest in Mainoo and they even went on to table a bid to lure him away from Old Trafford.

It was stated that the Blaugrana offered Erik ten Hag’s side Raphinha plus a sum of €10m in exchange for young Mainoo.

An update has now emerged on this and if it is to be believed, then Barca are still hopeful of somehow getting a transfer for Mainoo over the line.

It’s understood that the Catalan giants “want to get rid of Raphinha” and they were hoping that his inclusion in any deal to land Mainoo would “serve to unblock the agreement” with United.

There has been no information on whether Barca’s opening bid for Mainoo was accepted or rejected, although the latter is far more likely.

Amidst all this, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is ready to make Mainoow – ho is referred to as the “pearl” of United – the subject of his “focus”.

The La Liga outfit plan to “follow him closely” during Euro 2024 and Laporta is “aware that reaching an agreement with the Red Devils will be highly complicated”.

However, Laporta “does not want to lose sight of it, because the renewal, with a salary increase, does not come, and this could make the player consider a way out.”

United are of course on the brink of agreeing terms over a new contract with Mainoo.

The teenage midfielder made his competitive debut for England in their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia. He will undoubtedly be eager to get a start when the Three Lions face Denmark on Thursday.







