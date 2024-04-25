Barcelona president confirms Xavi will stay on as manager in press conference

Watch the moment Joan Laporta confirmed that Xavi will be staying as Barcelona manager.

The legendary midfielder, who made more than 500 appearances for the club during a trophy-laden playing career, announced in January that he would step down, believing his team needed a “change of dynamic”.

However, he has since said he has the “strength” to continue in the role.

“Yesterday I got the good news in which [Xavi] conveyed his enthusiasm and confidence for the project and the team and project,” Barca’s president Laporta said at a press conference on Thursday 25 April.

“Our coach is ambitious to create a project that has already won things and that must continue to win. But now it will be even more competitive because changes will be made for the better.”