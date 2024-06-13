Barcelona president accidentally discloses midfielder’s request to leave the club

Barcelona are preparing for a significant squad overhaul under new manager Hansi Flick, with defensive midfielder Oriol Romeu reportedly seeking an exit from the club ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The ‘Barca Reservat’ podcast from Catalunya Radio, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, revealed that club president Joan Laporta accidentally disclosed Romeu’s request.

It is claimed that this slip happened during an interview broadcast on the club’s official media, which underwent significant editing before airing. The edited version omitted the part where Laporta mentioned Romeu’s expected departure.

Oriol Romeu, a product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy, rejoined the club last summer from Girona on a three-year contract, for a nominal fee of €3.4 million.

Despite his return to Camp Nou, the 32-year-old Spaniard predominantly served as a substitute during the previous season under former manager Xavi Hernandez.

He featured in 37 matches across all competitions, accumulating nearly 1500 minutes of playing time.

With the appointment of Hansi Flick, Barcelona aim to integrate younger talents into the squad while reshaping the team’s dynamics.

Laporta’s accidental revelation suggests that Romeu might not have a future at his former club next season.