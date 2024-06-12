Barcelona prepared to wait until 2025 for Bayern Munich star

Barcelona are willing to wait until 2025 to secure a deal for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

The German international has been regularly linked with a potential move away from the Allianz Arena after losing out in the Bundesliga title race last season.

That speculation has stepped up in recent weeks as the 29-year-old prepares to enter the final year of his contract in Bavaria on Euro 2024 duty.

With a familiar face now in charge in Catalonia, with Hansi Flick open to a Bayern Munich reunion, Kimmich has admitted his future is unresolved.

However, following changes in Bavaria, with Vincent Kompany taking charge, Kimmich will sit down for talks when he returns for preseason.

The latest update from Marca indicates Barcelona will not rush an offer, with Bayern Munich expected to quote them an unaffordable price, and they will simply wait until next summer.

If Kimmich decides against a contract extension he can negotiate with non-German teams from the start of 2025.