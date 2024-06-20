Barcelona pre-season under Hansi Flick – Start date, player availability

The appointment of Hansi Flick has led to multiple changes in Barcelona’s strategy heading into the summer.

But slowly but surely, Flick appears to be settling in at Barça, The German has been closely monitoring the development of various youth players while also playing a key role in dictating the club’s transfer policy for the summer.

Barcelona to kickstart pre-season campaign on July 10

Flick is now ready to kickstart Barcelona’s pre-season campaign, which might start as soon as July 10, reports AS.

This confirms the date previously set by Xavi Hernandez but was thrown into doubt following his departure.

For the initial stages, Flick will stress the integration of youth players and some of the returning loan players.

Flick is particularly keeping tabs on Eric Garcia and Julian Araujo, with both players likely to become a part of the Barcelona setup next season.

Flick will also closely monitor promising youth players like Marc Casado, on the cusp of first-team inclusion, and young German talent Noah Darvich.

Uncertainty over availability of first-team players

Due to the ongoing European Championship and Copa America this summer, Barcelona are unsure how many first-team players will be available under Flick’s disposal on July 10.

Three or four first-team players are expected to participate initially, with numbers dependent on Sergi Roberto’s contract renewal and Alejandro Balde’s pre-Olympic selection.

Injured players Gavi and Frenkie de Jong will be present, alongside goalkeeper Inaki Pena and centre-back Inigo Martinez.

The German coach may not have a full squad until the new season actually commences.

The Paris Olympics (July 26 – August 11) could delay the arrival of two or three players, with Fermin Lopez, Pau Cubarsi, and potentially Balde all likely to be involved.