Barcelona player denies Atletico Madrid rumours – doesn’t know where he will play next season

Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso has put paid to the multiple reports in the last few months that he has agreed terms with Atletico Madrid. The veteran defender is out of contract at the end of the month, and will not remain at Barcelona.

Speaking at a golf tournament in Mallorca, Alonso explained briefly to the press, in this case Sport, that he was unsure of where he was headed next season.

“At the moment I don’t even know where I’m going to play. So now let’s disconnect and I hope to have news soon…”

Alonso also commented on the exit of Xavi Hernandez, who in the space of a month went from resignation, to staying at Barcelona to being sacked by the club.

“I have experienced it like everyone else, surprised by the changes of direction. But these are things that happen and you have to keep your mind set on next season.”

The 34-year-old Alonso has plenty of experience to his name, but was hampered by injuries this season, playing a handful of minutes this calendar year. The previous season he was an adequate back-up for Alejandro Balde and Jordi Alba, operating more often as an emergency central defender. He was consistently praised by Xavi for his impact on the dressing room, and has been linked with Girona too.