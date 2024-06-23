Barcelona pivot target could become much easier to sign

It would be in the best interests of FC Barcelona to make some signings this summer. The Catalan club needs reinforcements to be able to compete next season, and they hope to count on them. As far as FC Barcelona is concerned, some transfer targets really stand out over the others.

Many of the names that Barcelona continue to look at belong to the pivot position, an area where Barça believe they need some serious improvement. While there are homegrown options available, like the ones Barcelona president Joan Laporta mentioned, the reality is that a new star arrival is wanted at the club.

Joshua Kimmich, a key midfielder for both Bayern Munich and Germany, is a player Barcelona want to bring to the club. Already a known quantity to Hansi Flick, who worked with the German technician both at the club level and also during his tenure as coach of the German National team.

Fortunately for Barcelona, Kimmich’s previously complicated arrival may have become much more accessible. As highlighted by SPORT, it is now very unlikely that Kimmich and Bayern Munich are going to be extending beyond 2025, and the player could look to move as a free agent by then.

Bayern, on the other hand, are now forced to make a decision. As per the same report and news from Germany, the Bavarian club will now be willing to sell off Kimmich rather than play hard-ball to let go of him.

For Barcelona, this comes as the perfect news, as Kimmich is now on the exit ramp and Bayern are going to have to make it easier to to let him leave.

Barcelona could just end up snatching the player away for free next season, and Bayern would not want that. To ensure that possibility does not become a reality, the Bundesliga side may be willing to negotiate for Joshua Kimmich, a scenario that would be ideal for a financially-limited FC Barcelona.