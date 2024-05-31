Barcelona ‘work out’ payment structure to facilitate transfer of 355-appearance Manchester City star

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva could still secure a transfer to Barcelona this summer, according to reports from Spain.

The 29-year-old could complete an exit from the Etihad Stadium this summer, with a £50 million release clause within the contract of the midfielder providing the opportunity for the Portugal midfielder to leave Manchester City.

The release clause, which came amid interest from PSG, Barcelona and Saudi Arabia last summer, was agreed during a contract extension with the player in September, when Bernardo Silva penned a new one-year deal.

The midfielder has been at Manchester City since a move from AS Monaco in 2017, making 355 appearances and winning 16 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Silva, who has also been linked with a future return to boyhood club Benfica, made 49 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign for Pep Guardiola’s side, as the Sky Blues won a record-breaking fourth consecutive league title alongside the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

The Portugal international is one of several senior players to be linked with an exit from east Manchester this summer, with Ederson, Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Matheus Nunes also facing uncertain futures.

PSG have reportedly ruled out reigniting plans to bring the 29-year-old back to the French top-flight, however Barcelona remain interested in signing the midfielder, according to claims from Spanish outlet Sport.

Sport Witness relay reports from the Spanish newspaper, who claim that the Catalan club have ‘worked out’ a plan to trigger the release clause of the Manchester City midfielder, whereby Barcelona would make three payments of €19 million.

A transfer would see Silva play alongside former club captain Ilkay Gundogan, following the 33-year-olds move to the Nou Camp last summer.

It is further claimed that despite Barcelona officials wanting to still sign Silva, newly appointed head coach Hansi Flick is yet to make a decision on summer transfers.

Barcelona are also set to return to the negotiating table with Etihad executives surrounding a deal for Silva’s fellow countryman Joao Cancelo, with the full-back wanting to extend his stay in Catalonia.