Barcelona part ways with coach Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez leads a training session at Allianz Arena ahead of the UEFA Champions League group C soccer match against Bayern Munich. Sven Hoppe/Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH/dpa

Coach Xavi Hernandez will leave Barcelona at the end of the season, the Spanish club said.

"Barcelona president Joan Laporta has informed Xavi Hernández that he will not be continuing as first team coach in the 2024-25 season," a statement read.

Just a month ago, Xavi had reversed a decision to step down this summer after two and a half years in charge.

"During the course of the next few days, FC Barcelona will be making an announcement regarding the new first team structure," the club said. According to several media reports, former Bayern Munich and Germany coach is the top favourite to take the job.