Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain dealt Khvicha Kvaratskhelia transfer blow

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is set to remain at Serie A side Napoli, despite rumours linking him with moves to Barcelona and Paris-Saint Germain.

The Georgia international has attracted interest from several top European sides after some wonderful performances for Napoli. The 23-year-old made the move to Italy in 2022 and registered 11 goals in 45 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign.

He was also a key figure alongside Victor Osimhen in attack as the Partenopei won the Serie A title in 2022/23.

Barca came up against Kvaratskhelia and his teammates during the early stages of the Champions League, where his dribbling and creativity caused problems for the La Liga giants.

However, any hope the Catalan side had of moving for Kvaratskhelia this summer has been dashed with reports revealing a new agreement with Napoli will soon be signed.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the winger is close to finalising a contract renewal agreement with his current club, closing the door on his opportunity to play elsewhere next season.

It is thought a release clause will also be included in the new deal, allowing Napoli to fend off interest from other parties in the future.

Napoli's desire to keep Kvaratskhelia grew when more clubs became interested in star striker Osimhen. Reports state that the club were unwilling to lose both players in the upcoming summer transfer window and so pushed forward in their efforts to retain Kvaratskhelia.

Nigeria forward Osimhen has been linked with moves to both Arsenal and Chelsea, with the Premier League sides looking to secure an efficient striker ahead of the new season.

Arsenal have been hesitant to meet Napoli's demands for Osimhen, as the striker carries a hefty £110m release clause in his contract.