Barcelona open talks with for teenage English winger as Nico Williams alternative

Barcelona have reportedly opened talks with Hull City for 22-year-old winger Jadon Philogene, as a potential option to give them cover on the left side of attack. Luis Diaz and Nico Williams have been underlined as their priority targets for the left wing, but the Blaugrana are working on alternatives in case they cannot pull off those deals, or simply a rotational option.

Philogene, 22, moved to Hull from Aston Villa last summer in exchange for €5m, and the Villains have a buyback clause for him, which would rise to €15m if the Tigers were promoted to the Premier League. The Blaugrana for their part are working on a loan with an option to buy for Philogene, although no figures are mentioned by Relevo, who broke the news.

Coming through the academy at Villa, Philogene has been linked to Barcelona in the past, but his season in the Championship has clearly put him back on their radar. This season he has scored 12 goals and given 6 assists in his 32 Championship appearances, impressing with his tricky dribbling. In particular, he went viral for one of the most outrageous goals of the season.