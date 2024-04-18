Barcelona Open: Cameron Norrie beats Roberto Bautista Agut to reach quarter-final

Cameron Norrie's win was the 200th tour victory of his career [Getty Images]

Cameron Norrie cruised into the quarter-final of the Barcelona Open with a 6-4 6-3 over Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

The British number one sealed the victory inside one hour and 24 minutes, and will face either Tomas Etcheverry or Brandon Nakashima in the last eight.

It was Norrie's 200th tour win of his career.

"On the score it was easy but there were a lot of tough points in there," Norrie told Sky Sports.

"I was really pleased how I handled myself when serving for the first set.

"I felt like I was moving well and I was pleased with my footwork."

On Wednesday, 22-time major winner Rafael Nadal was knocked out by Alex de Minaur.

[BBC]