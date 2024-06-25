Barcelona one step away from returning to the 1:1 rule

As the summer transfer window looms large, Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona are only a step away from returning to the favourable 1:1 Financial Fair Play ruling.

Barça have been working hard and eagerly waiting for a return to the 1:1 rule which would enable them to spend every euro they earn through player sales or wages saved.

Announcement likely after board meeting

As per the report, there is still no date set, but Barcelona hope to make official an agreement that the club sees as a real success and will allow them to return to the 1:1 rule, once it is validated by La Liga.

This Thursday there is a board meeting and, after that, it could be announced.

After many months of negotiations with several interested companies, Barça have reached an agreement for the sale of 15% of Barça Vision that belonged to Líbero. The club hope to make a final push in the next few days to finalise the deal.

With this sale, which was planned in the budget for the 2023-24 season, Barcelona will be able to meet its figures and even close the year with a profit, something that will allow them to sign with the 1:1 rule, as previously stipulated by La Liga.

Barça believe that this agreement is something to be very proud of, not only because it allows them to meet their budget, but also because it is done without having to resort to selling any players, or to activate another lever or even advance part of the income from the new contract with Nike.