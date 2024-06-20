Barcelona officials pressuring Deco to sell one player before summer transfer window opens

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Barcelona are confident of returning to La Liga’s 1:1 rule by next week – crucially, before the start of the summer transfer window, meaning that they will have it easier to sign the players desired by Hansi Flick and Deco. However, the club is still plagued by financial woes, which bosses are well aware of.

Barcelona are projected to end the 2023-24 season with an €11m profit margin, although for the club’s economic department, this is not right. Diario AS say that officials are pressuring Deco to close a sale before the 30th of June, which is also the final day before the transfer window for this summer opens.

The ongoing Euro 2024 and Copa America tournaments mean that Deco’s options are limited, although he does still have some to choose from. Sergino Dest and Clement Lenglet are two of those, although neither deal is likely to be done on time. The most likely is Mikayil Faye, who is attracting interest from Porto.

It remains to be seen whether there is movement on this front in the coming weeks. Barcelona would need to move fast, but it likely won’t be fast enough.