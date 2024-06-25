Barcelona offered Manchester United forward – will only consider loan though

Barcelona are in the market for a winger this summer, but exactly which market they are shopping in remains uncertain, due to similar unknowns about their finances. Several months ago it was reported that Manchester United‘s Jadon Sancho could be an option for them, and he has been offered to the Blaugrana again.

So say Catalan paper Sport, who explain that with Borussia Dortmund and Juventus both unwilling to meet United’s €60m demands for the Englishman, the Blaugrana have been given the chance to sign him again. Nevertheless, Barcelona would only contemplate a loan move for Sancho, should United give up on trying to sell him this summer, instead hoping he can boost his stock again.

He was offered to the Blaugrana during a beforehand, but they did not show any interest. However if by mid-July it becomes clear that their main objectives out wide are out of reach, and the Red Devils will consider a loan, then the situation could change. His salary would in theory be larger than Barcelona would want to pay, but the player’s camp have made it clear he would be willing to make a financial sacrifice in order to sign for the club. Hansi Flick is a fan of him, having faced him during his time at Bayern.

Sancho is by no means the most natural fit for Barcelona, as he prefers to operate off the right, whereas Barcelona are looking for a left winger. Already Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are competing for the spot on the right of attack, but if Barcelona do end up looking at Sancho, it is because things have not gone to plan elsewhere.