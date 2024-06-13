Barcelona offered chance to sign former Tottenham flop for free – report

It is well-established at this point that Barcelona are on the lookout for a new central midfielder heading into the summer transfer window.

Names like Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich and Mikel Merino of Real Sociedad have been touted as possible targets.

Given the club’s needs, other players like Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz have been offered to the Catalan giants by their agents.

Tanguy Ndombele offered to Barcelona

Now, as per Gerard Romero, Barcelona have been offered an opportunity to sign former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who is a free agent this summer.

Ndombele broke onto the scenes at Olympique Lyon before securing a big-money move to Tottenham back in 2019.

However, the French midfielder struggled to make an impact in England and fell down the pecking order quite rapidly.

Ndombele is a free agent this summer. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Lyon before joining Napoli where he won the Serie A title in 2022/23.

Last season, he spent the campaign on loan at Galatasaray, where he lifted the Super Lig title. Back at Tottenham, Ndombele saw his contract get terminated, making him a free agent now.

Following that, the French international’s agents have offered him to Barcelona.

At this point, the Catalans have other priorities although they insist that there is plenty of time for them to evaluate such offers.

For now, though, the idea is to sign either Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich or Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad, although finances could become a hurdle in their pursuit of the midfield pair.