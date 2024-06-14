Barcelona offered chance to sign cut-price Real Betis star

Barcelona have been offered the chance to seal a deal for a leading member of the attacking ranks at La Liga rivals Real Betis.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who point towards Ayoze Pérez as the player in question.

Frontman Pérez, for his part, is in the midst of perhaps the finest stretch of his career, afforded a place in Spain’s squad for Euro 2024 owing to his haul of 11 goals this past season.

Such exploits have given rise to inevitable speculation surrounding the 30-year-old’s future with the aforementioned Betis, as clubs across not only Spain, but all of Europe, continue to keep a close eye on Pérez’s situation.

Why? His bargain release clause…

The former Leicester City star’s contract, it is understood, contains a buy option set at a measly €4 million.

As per MD, in the knowledge that Barcelona are hard up for cash, an unnamed intermediary has in turn made contact with the Blaugrana brass, to offer up Pérez’s signature ahead of next season.

As things stand, the Spaniard is not considered a priority on the part of Deco and his team.

However, it is not ruled out that this scenario could change over the weeks ahead, as Barca continue to take into serious consideration the departure of Vitor Roque.

Conor Laird | GSFN