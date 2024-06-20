Barcelona offered chance to sign Assane Diao

Barcelona have been offered up the chance to bring in a highly-regarded up-and-coming talent from La Liga rivals Real Betis.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who point towards Assane Diao as the player in question.

Diao, for his part, is an 18-year-old attacker who generally operates on the left wing, but is also capable of taking to the pitch on the right, or even through the middle.

This past season, despite his tender years, the Spanish youth international racked up a none-too-shabby 28 appearances for Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis, chipping in with four goals along the way.

Such exploits saw Diao quickly secure for himself a reputation as one of Spanish football’s next breakout talents.

Those of a Barcelona persuasion, in turn, will no doubt be interested to hear of their side being afforded the chance to bring the youngster in this summer.

As per MD:

‘FC Barcelona has received the offer of Betis winger Assane Diao, an 18-year-old under-21 international who made his debut this past season in the Real Betis first team.’

Amid ongoing work to raise funds for incomings, the board at the Estadio Benito Villamarín have identified Diao as one potential source of income, placing the Senegalese-born starlet on the market.

And Barca, it would appear, have been handed first dibs on his signature.

Conor Laird | GSFN