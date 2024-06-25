Barcelona offered chance to sign 24 y/o Manchester United outcast

As Manchester United look to offload some players this summer, Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

Barcelona have been offered the opportunity to sign United outcast Jadon Sancho, as per Sport, but it is understood that their primary target is Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz is also of interest to Barcelona.

None of these deals can be done on the cheap and Barcelona’s spending will be hindered by financial problems.

A match made in heaven?

Barcelona could see Sancho as an option to strengthen their attack, with United actively trying to sell the English winger.

The 24-year-old’s public spat with Erik ten Hag in September resulted in him being frozen out of the team.

Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund on loan in January, but the Bundesliga side has yet to make an offer to sign him permanently.

New Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is said to be a fan of Sancho, although the club is not willing to pay any transfer fee and would only consider a loan deal.

The report claims United offered Sancho to Barcelona two months ago. They’ve seemingly changed their tune because the initial meetings resulted in the conditions not being feasible by the Blaugrana.

United are reportedly being forced to consider a loan deal since Dortmund and Juventus are unwilling to meet United’s €60m demands.

