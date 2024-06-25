Barcelona offered a chance to sign 24-year-old Manchester United outcast

As Barcelona look to strengthen their options on the left flank heading into the next season, they have been offered the opportunity to sign Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho, reports SPORT.

The Blaugrana have identified Athletic Club winger Nico Williams as their top priority for the position while Luis Diaz of Liverpool is also very much on the agenda.

However, both deals could prove to be expensive to pull off for Barcelona in their current financial situation.

Jadon Sancho an option

In such a scenario, Barcelona could see Jadon Sancho as an option to fortify their attacking unit, with the Englishman looking likely to leave Manchester United.

The 24-year-old winger had a major falling-out with the Red Devils’ manager Erik ten Hag and spent the second half of the season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, where he netted three goals and assists apiece from 24 games, helping them reach the UCL finals.

Sancho is out of favour at United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Now back at United, Sancho does not seem to have a future at Old Trafford given that Ten Hag is continuing as the manager. As such, the England winger has been offered to Barcelona.

Only loan deal will be considered

New Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is said to like the profile of Sancho and his signing could be an option provided the main targets do not arrive.

However, as far as Barça are concerned, they would not pay any transfer fee for the Manchester United winger and would only consider a loan deal.

The report states that the Premier League club had offered Sancho to Barça two months ago itself, when officials from both clubs had held a meeting.

The conditions were not seen as feasible by the Blaugrana back then, but the situation has changed now. Indeed, with Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, Sancho’s other suitors, refusing to pay United’s €60 million demands, they are now forced to consider a loan deal.

And Barça would be open to such an arrangement, with the report adding that the player himself would be ready to make some efforts to secure the move.