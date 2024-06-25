Barcelona offered chance to sign €15m-rated attacker, player not a priority option

Earlier in the year, Jaden Philogene raised many eyebrows with his Puskas-worthy goal in the Championship. At that time, very few would have thought the player was going to be linked with a move to Barcelona.

Four months later, that idea has now become a reality, with recent reports indicating that Barça are interested in acquiring the services of Philogene on a loan deal this summer with an option to buy.

Barcelona’s interest in Philogene comes as part of the club’s plans to reinforce the attacking unit, especially amid Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Vitor Roque and Raphinha’s uncertain future at the club.

Philogene was only offered to Barcelona

However, Toni Juanmarti of SPORT has refuted recent reports claiming Barcelona’s interest in Philogene.

The report clarifies that Barça are not exactly interested in signing Philogene this summer. The reality is that the Catalans were merely offered the opportunity to sign the Hull City attacker.

A star in the making? (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Barcelona, however, have not responded to the offer, despite taking note of the proposal, as they have other priorities at the moment.

Nothing is ruled out

The report does clarify that Barcelona are not entirely ruling out the signing of Jaden Philogene, but the same goes for all other attackers linked with the club.

Since these are still early days in the transfer market, Barcelona are not ruling out any transfer option. The club’s economic woes could make them even more open to market alternatives.

Philogene, to that end, is one such alternative. A winger by trade, the Hull City starlet is coming on the back of a 12-goal season in the Championship. He also racked up six assists during the season.

While Philogene might not be a household name in European football, he is someone Barcelona must keep an eye on, even though the player is not one of the club’s priorities right now.

*Player valuation in title obtained from transfermarkt.com on date of publication