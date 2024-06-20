Barcelona offered chance to sign €15 million-rated La Liga teenage forward

Only earlier today, reports emerged claiming that Barcelona had their eyes on Real Betis winger Assane Diao as an option to reinforce the attacking department in the summer.

The 18-year-old prospect made his senior debut with Real Betis this past season and went on to make 28 first-team appearances in all competitions, bagging four goals in the process.

The young attacker, who has four appearances for the Spanish Under-21 national team, has a contract that runs until 2027 with Los Verdiblancos.

Assane Diao offered to Barcelona

Now, there appears to be a fresh development as Mundo Deportivo reports that Assane Diao has been offered to Barcelona.

As per the report, the 18-year-old can leave Real Betis this summer for a fee of €15 million, which happens to be the value of his release clause.

Assane Diao offered to Barcelona. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

However, at the same time, it is claimed that Manuel Pellegrini’s side have the option of doubling the release clause amount to €30 million by increasing his wages if they receive an offer matching the €15 million value.

Diao is pretty much certain to participate in the European Under-19 Championship with the Spanish national team this summer.

The event takes place from July 15 to 28 in Northern Ireland, meaning he will miss the start of the pre-season, be it at Real Betis or Barcelona, provided the Catalans sign him.

Barcelona, for their part, have the likes of Nico Williams, Luis Diaz, and Dani Olmo as their main targets for the left flank.

But if the financial situation becomes difficult, the possibility of a cost-effective option like Assane Diao could very well be considered by Deco, Hansi Flick & co.