Barcelona Offered A Chance To Land This Talented Midfielder: What Will He Add To Flick’s Team?

In a recent segment on Twitch, journalist Gerard Romero claimed that Barcelona have been offered a chance to land Galatasaray midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who is currently playing on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, this off-season. It is understood that the French midfield ace’s representatives have offered their client to the Catalan club this summer.

Ndombele’s Underwhelming Loan Spell In Turkish Football

Ndombele struggled to impress during his loan spell in Turkey in the previous campaign as he failed to nail down a regular first-team spot at at Galatasaray. The French talent participated in 26 matches for the Turkish outfit last season, picking up one assist on all fronts.

The 27-year-old made most of his appearances off the bench which explains why he only averaged 0.7 tackles, 0.5 interceptions, 0.3 clearances, 0.4 shots, 0.4 key passes and 0.3 dribbles per 90 minutes in the Turkish Super Lig. He has been accurate with his ball distribution based on his pass completion rate of 88.9% in league football (stats via whoscored).

Ndombele is facing an uncertain future at the moment which could open the door for Barcelona to land him in this summer transfer window.

What Will Ndombele Add To Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick’s Team?

Ndombele is a tough-tackling midfielder who can make the odd interception for his team when he is playing well on the field. He is a tidy passer of the ball as well and can strike the ball with venom from long range. However, the French midfield ace has to find a way to add more goals and creativity to his game if he wants to taste more first-team football in the coming years.

We can expect Ndombele to add more bite and steel to Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick’s midfield department. He is good enough to increase competition for places within the Catalan club‘s squad.

At 27, Ndombele will enter his prime soon. However, he is far from a reliable performer and could struggle to impress at the Nou Camp if Barca decide to get him on board in this summer transfer period. Barcelona would be better off focussing their attention on recruiting some of their other transfer targets this off-season.