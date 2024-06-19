Barcelona now hesitant about selling 19-year-old defender to Porto

FC Barcelona are already working on several operations that could allow them to generate revenue. The club needs this revenue in order to be able to spend and reinvest it in the summer. However, Barcelona will still have to assess as many offers as possible in order to find the best possible deal.

That is one of the factors that is currently playing a major role in the hesitation of Barcelona in selling one of their most promising youngsters. Reports in recent days have furthered the claim of Porto being interested in said player, and their offer of €15 million is hardly something to look down upon.

The player in question is none other than 19-year-old Barcelona Atletic defender Mikayil Faye, and as highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are not too sure about what direction they would like to take when it comes to the topic of the Senegalese defender’s future.

Even the players’ representatives recently met Barcelona Director Deco to discuss the proposals he has. This included the Porto offer, one which would see Barcelona earn €15 million for a player they spent only €2.2 million on. Moreover, the offer from the Portuguese club even provides better economic conditions for the player compared to his contract at Barcelona.

However, Barça are aware of his potential and do not wish to let him go just yet. They have noticed that Porto has already raised their offer significantly by €6 million to increase their previous offer of €9 million to their latest €15 million offer.

In time, they believe and expect his current valuation to rise exponentially, and even more so if he becomes a Barcelona first-team regular.

Furthermore, there is also the issue of the buy-back clause that the Catalans want Porto to accept. The Portuguese club is not looking too fondly at such an inclusion in the contract for the player’s signing, and that is also adding to the hesitation that the Blaugranes now have about selling the young defender.

As such, the club would much rather now see Hansi Flick assess the player during the pre-season. This would give Barcelona the best idea about what to do with the player in accordance with what his future at the Catalan club will be like. They need to generate revenue, but they also do not wish to lose such a talented player who may end up exploding for another team.