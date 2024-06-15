Barcelona do not see their Director Deco’s bets pay off – report

The world of football is harsh and unpredictable, but FC Barcelona is aware of this. If any club understands the restrictions and limitations, it is the side from Catalonia. However, mistakes are punished easily as well, and Barcelona are hoping to make as few as possible.

Unfortunately, last season’s outcome shows that clearly Barcelona did not do everything right. A lot of the blame has been directed towards inadequate planning, and when it comes to the planning of the sporting sector of the club, the name that is highlighted the most is that of Deco.

According to AS, Deco’s signings from last season are not considered a success. Ever since the former Barcelona player took over the role of sporting director and the sector as a whole from the likes of Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff, almost none of his signings have done what was hoped of them.

The signing of both Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo, for instance, was not exactly a success. While both have the chance to continue with the club, it is more or less because of what they could still provide rather than what they did provide. On the bright side, those signings were still only on loan and were not too unbearable for Barcelona.

Other players such as Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez, and Oriol Romeu were not Deco’s doing, however. At least two of those signings did well in the last season, but the credit for that goes to the sporting team that laid the foundations of those transfers beforehand.

Vitor Roque, on the other hand, was a signing that Deco was heavily involved in. The Brazilian striker did not manage to convince Xavi Hernandez and his importance has only plummeted since his arrival, a signing that was not at all cheap for Barcelona.

Even the new head coach of Barcelona, Hansi Flick, is now the suggestion of Deco. He believes the German coach to be of an elite profile and was reportedly full of praise for him. Alongside him, he now works to create a Barcelona squad that is competitive and efficient for next season, while keeping in mind the club’s limitations.

Deco knows that his bets have not worked out so far, so he must work towards his redemption. Next season will be crucial, and the Barcelona director will need to plan his moves carefully. Otherwise, sooner or later, Barça may have to deal with a lot more than just a seasonal headache.

On the bright side, there is one source of pride for Deco to look towards. The renewals and retaining of several Barcelona prodigies was done expertly well by the club director. Players like Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez, and Hector Fort are now expected to continue at the club for years to come despite the interest that comes from elsewhere.