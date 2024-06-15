Barcelona not ruling out the sale of star forward valued by Hansi Flick

Heading into the summer transfer window, FC Barcelona winger Raphinha finds himself in a quandary with regard to his future.

The 27-year-old winger has already informed the Blaugrana that he does not wish to leave in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that Barça sporting director Deco, for now, is blocking the star forward’s departure.

Despite that, Raphinha’s continuity at the club for next season is far from guaranteed.

Barcelona do not rule out sale

Indeed, as per MARCA, Barcelona do not rule out the possibility of selling Raphinha, even though the Brazilian attacker is valued by new manager Hansi Flick.

Indeed, Flick appreciates the winger’s great performances and excellent contributions this past season.

However, the Brazilian forward is a player with a big market, especially in England, and the club know that they could get a lot of money for him – he is valued at around €50 million.

It is not that Raphinha is not transferable, but in the event that the club finally has to make a major transfer this summer, he is one of the options being considered by the board and the sporting directorate.

There are several reasons for this: he has a great reputation, it is a covered position and furthermore, it is not ruled out that some reinforcements could arrive in that area.

Not a straightforward operation

But the report adds that Raphinha’s exit would by no means be easy.

For starters, the proposal have to be very significant financially for it to be really profitable for Barcelona, who signed him for €55 million fixed plus €10 million in variables.

In addition, Raphinha also wants to stay with the Catalan giants and is a player that Hansi Flick likes for multiple players, including his versatility.

At Barcelona, they know that Raphinha is a good bet: whether he is transferred or stays put. The feeling in the Barça offices is that whatever happens with him, the club comes out on top.