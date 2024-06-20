Barcelona not looking to sign a new left-back for Hansi Flick

As the summer window progresses, FC Barcelona find finality in their ideas. The Catalan club needs to bring in arrivals during this window, but they have limitations. Consequently, it now seems that FC Barcelona are finalizing what priorities come before secondary wants.

Previously, it was reported that new German coach Hansi Flick wanted the arrival of another fullback at the club. He believed that Barcelona currently lacked depth and competition for the likes of Alejandro Balde, and the arrival of new quality in that position would push him.

However, it now appears that Barcelona are not going to be going down that route. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona director Deco’s recent meeting with Flick allowed the club heads to come to an understanding over the fact that there are options to reinforce that position within the club and that their priorities in terms of signings must lie elsewhere.

The names of Alex Valle, Joao Cancelo, and Hector Fort are mentioned in this scenario. In terms of prominence, Valle will be the man trusted during the pre-season to impress Flick and make room for himself in the Barcelona first team. Aged 20, the Barcelona left-back recently completed his loan spell at Levante and remains unclear about his future.

Barça, on the other hand, do not wish to make any decisions before the pre-season. The club believes that the player has the ability to convince Hansi Flick enough for him to see that no new arrival in that position is necessary.

While the options of both Cancelo and Fort playing as left-backs are also there if needed, Flick is adamant that he wants the players to be used in their natural positions.

Thus, Barcelona will look to make the arrival of a new left-winger and pivot their priority just as it was before.

Valle, on the other hand, has been handed a great opportunity by FC Barcelona to make his mark after a solid loan spell. Now, the 20-year-old left-back has the chance to challenge Alejandro Balde for his spot, and the new German coach has the chance to assess that duel for himself.