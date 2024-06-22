Barcelona will not listen to any offers for ‘six pillars’ of Hansi Flick’s project – report

The summer transfer window is almost upon us and FC Barcelona have some huge decisions to make in the weeks to come.

While a return to the 1:1 rule is expected thanks to the Nike and Barça Vision deals, the Catalan giants still need to make some important sales if they are to sign their ambitious transfer targets this summer.

It leaves the door open for Barcelona to listen to offers for most of the players in the squad, but there are some stars who are seen as indispensable by the club.

Six pillars of Hansi Flick’s project

Indeed, SPORT reports that there are six players in total whom Barcelona see as the ‘pillars’ of Hansi Flick’s new project and will not listen to any offers for them.

Barça considers these six players to be essential and structural to the sporting project, both for the present and for the future.

These players are Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi, Pedri, Fermin Lopez, and Lamine Yamal. The rest of the players are either on the exit ramp or their cases will be studied in the event that an interesting offer arrives.

Ter Stegen, Fermin, Gavi among the six pillars. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images)

There is no doubt about Ter Stegen being indisputable in goal at all. One of the captains, the German has demonstrated great performances and leadership in the last two seasons and there are no plans to replace him anytime soon.

Pau Cubarsi’s emergence has been one of the most pleasing and surprising developments of the season. The centre-back, despite being 17, has earned a place as an immovable starter at the heart of the defence.

In midfield, each of Gavi, Pedri, and Fermin are seen as untouchable. Gavi might have missed most of the last season but is seen as integral to the project for the present and the future.

Pedri is considered as one of the best in his position as long as he is not bogged down by injuries and is expected to have a crucial role in Flick’s plans.

Meanwhile, Xavi’s bet on Fermin has paid off big time, with the La Masia midfielder proving himself last season and there are big expectations of him.

Up front, Lamine Yamal has been one of the best players of the season, not only for Barcelona but for Spain as well, smashing all sorts of age-related records for fun. The 16-year-old will be a key cog in the project for the present and the future.